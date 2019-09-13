|
Frances Elizabeth "Betty" Hensley
Candler - A golden heart stopped beating on Saturday September 7, 2019 when Frances Elizabeth "Betty" Garrison Morrow Hensley, age 91, of Candler went to be with the Lord.
Betty was born in Weaverville on March 23, 1928 to the late May Parker Weaver Garrison Secrest and the late Fred Guy Garrison. She graduated from Weaverville High School in 1945 and attended Berea College for a period of time. Her first job was an operator at the Weaverville Telephone Co., owned by Mr. J.V. Erskine. After that she worked at Farmers Federation and started working in 1948 at Sears Roebuck on Haywood Street in Asheville. After marrying George Calvin Morrow in 1952, he was in the Navy; they lived several places from Rhode Island to Texas. Betty was able to transfer with Sears much of the time; having worked in Charleston, SC twice, Raleigh, NC, back to Asheville and then Charlotte, retiring there in 1989. After Calvin died she married Herbert Hensley in 1992 and he died in 2006. Betty was a member of Brittain's Cove Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her infant son; brothers, Leon and Walter Weaver, sister, Clara Weaver Reeves and sister-in-law, Polly Weaver.
Surviving are her son, Mike Morrow and wife Mary of Charlotte; daughter, Linda Morrow Wells and husband Bruce of Asheville; special sister-in-law, Marjorie Smith; special friends, Len and Willie Holder and her four children; grandchildren, Jordan, Jackson, Ashley, Lauren, Tammy, April and Jenny; four great grandchildren and special nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville. Reverend Chris Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow in Clark's Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, prior to the funeral at West Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Black Mountain Home for Children, 80 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711, or Hearts with Hands "Hurricane Victims", PO Box 6444, Asheville, NC 28816.
Betty wanted to thank everyone for everything they did for her over the years and wants them all to know she loves you.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 13, 2019