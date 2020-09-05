1/1
Frances Faison DuBose Bradley Bohlayer
1938 - 2020
Dawsonville, GA - Frances Faison DuBose Bradley Bohlayer (1938-2020)

On September 4th, 2020 and after a brief illness, Fay passed away in the company of loving family. She was a kind, generous and quick-witted southern lady with charm and grace. Her personal relationship and deep love for the Lord was an inspiration to all. She was a wellspring of love and a giver, more concerned with others than herself. As an acclaimed painter and sculptor, she captured the beauty and humor of God's Creation with clarity and honesty. Love of life and a compassionate nature brought her to the service and care of His lesser creatures, especially with dogs and horses.

After growing up at the Meadowmont house in Chapel Hill, NC, she graduated summa cum laude from Bryn Mawr college and began married life as the wife of a surgeon and birthed three children. All remain in debt of the loving kindness which only the most inspired of mothers can embody.

She is survived by her three children and their families: Christopher Hill Bradley (Bebe) of Charlotte, NC; Edward McClain Bradley (Andrea) of Atlanta, GA; Diana Faison Bradley Eudy (Stephen) of Asheville, NC. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kerry DuBose Bradley (Laura) of Plano, TX; Shannyn Wood Bradley Pierce (Trevor) of Aubrey, TX; Jordan McClain Bradley of Atlanta, GA; Christian DuBose Bradley of Atlanta, GA; Grayson Rose Bradley of Atlanta, GA; Devereux DuBose Eudy of Asheville, NC, and by her great-grandchildren: Rowen Alexander Pierce and Jackson Wayne Pierce, both of Aubrey, TX.

May God bless Fay, this child of God, who has now returned home.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com and Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill www.walkersfuneralservice.com are assisting the family.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
