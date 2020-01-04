Services
Frances Hicks Scruggs Poor

Brevard - Frances Hicks Scruggs Poor, 93, of Brevard, NC died Saturday, January 4, 2020.

The only child of the late Frank Winthrope and Helen Virginia Justus Scruggs, she was born in Brevard on July 28, 1926.

She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, L.C. Poor; son Ron and wife Teresa of Sylva; son David and wife Gay of Pisgah Forest; grandson Jason Brennan and wife Irene and great-granddaughter Molly of Irving, Texas; brother-in-law George Poor of Pisgah Forest; sister-in-law Mary Nell Poor of Arden; and special niece Cindy Miller of Pisgah Forest.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM at Brevard-Davidson River Presbyterian Church with Rev. Keith Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends afterwards in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Gillespie-Evergreen Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 1345, Brevard, NC 28712 or Brevard-Davidson River Presbyterian Pre-School, 249 East Main Street, Brevard, NC 28712.

To leave a condolence for the family of Frances Hicks Poor, please visit "obituaries" at www.moore-fh.com. Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations is caring for the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
