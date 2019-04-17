|
Frances J. Hamel
Asheville - Frances J. "Fran" Anderson Hamel, 88, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019. A native of Franklin, NC, she was the daughter of the late Elbert F. Anderson Sr. and Annie J. Womack Anderson. After graduating high school, she spent her summers working at Highlands Country Club as front desk clerk and waitress to finance her education. She graduated with high honors from Cabarrus College of Health and Science. She enjoyed a deep sense of satisfaction from her vocation as a registered nurse in several fields in NC, FL, and VT, but she always favored pediatrics.
Over the years, our mother enjoyed volunteering with the American Red Cross, Hospice, and Caring Hearts at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Another joy of hers was that of sewing. She was an excellent seamstress making everything from elaborate drapes, winter coats, and elegant dresses to beautiful Barbie doll clothes. Her daughters were the grateful recipients of this extraordinary talent not only for themselves, but for their well-dressed dolls. She also took great pleasure in gardening and loved to see roses and other flowering plants adorning her yard.
She was predeceased by her husband, Steven M. Hamel, both parents, and all 7 siblings: J.B., Lee, Grady, Kate; her identical twin Polly, Jud and Jimmy. She is survived by her children: Cathy (Neal) Atherton, Jeanne (Ted) Warner, Michele (Eric) Davy, Christopher (Kim) Hamel, and Renee (Jimmie) Deaton; also, ten treasured grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Terry Ramsey, and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a very special thanks to: Pastor Caleb Kurbis for his faithful and welcomed visits; caregiver extraordinaire Bethann Harwood; favorite drivers and lunch dates George Stanley and Rick Feeney. All showed genuine love, care and friendship over the years which helped keep our mother independent, as she wished to be. Many thanks also to Charles Sawyer, MD, Rhonda Fox, RN and Care Partners Hospice for providing boundless compassion and excellent care.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 27, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Living Savior Lutheran Church, and the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Private interment will follow at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests donations in our mother's memory to Living Savior Lutheran Church, 301 Overlook Rd, Asheville, NC 28803.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family; online condolences may be submitted to www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 17, 2019