Frances Lee Hensley
Frances Lee Hensley

Marshall - Frances Lee Hensley, 80, of 33 Dry Pond Road, Marshall, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Frances was born October 3, 1940 to the late Chester and Leta Baldwin Hensley. She was a member of Freeman Gap Baptist Church and retired from Madison High School where she worked in the cafeteria for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Hensley and his wife Alice Hensley of Pennsylvania, and brother in-law, Willard Ball of Marshall.

She is survived by her sister, Virginia Ball; brothers: Robert Hensley (Barbara), Arthur Hensley (Vickie) and Mallie Hensley of Marshall; nieces: Rebecca Shook (Travis), Lisa Orth (Matt), Crystal Guerin (Bob), Sarah Stewart (Chris), Kim Sain (Jerry); nephews: DeWayne Hensley (Karen), Kyle Hensley (Cherish) and Brian Hensley; as well as several great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Freeman Gap Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastors Ray Roberts and James Chandler officiating. Pallbearers will be: DeWayne Hensley, Travis and Aaron Shook, Kyle and Brian Hensley, Chris Stewart and Jerry Sain.

*Masks and social distancing will be required for all in attendance at the service.

The family would like to thank Elderberry Nursing Home for the care they provided for Frances while she was there.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
