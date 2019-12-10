|
|
Frances Littrell Higgins
Asheville - Frances Littrell Higgins, 71, of Asheville, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Hospice Solace Center.
A native of Asheville, Frances was the daughter of the late Edna Stepp Littrell. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Ball and Eugene Ball; one step-daughter, Melanie Higgins and one step-son, Matthew Higgins.
She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Tony Higgins; two daughters, Candice Willis (Thomas) of Kannapolis, NC and Lorey Taylor (Phillip) of Hendersonville; three grandchildren, Emily Willis, Olivia Quinn Taylor and Merritt Taylor; one step-son, Jason Higgins (Becky); one step-daughter, Mandy Higgins; two brothers, Richard Littrell (Betty) and Phillip Ball; one sister, Maxine Rogers and their families.
A Graveside Service to celebrate and honor Frances' life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 14 at McDowell Memorial Park and will be officiated by Pastor Tim Clark of Bethel Wesleyan Church. Her family will receive friends at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian in Arden on Friday, December 13 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
Flowers are appreciated, but for those who choose, memorial donations may be made to Meals On Wheels of Asheville and Buncombe County, 146 Victoria Road, Asheville NC 28801 or www.mowabc.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019