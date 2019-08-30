|
|
Frances Louise Earwood
Asheville - Frances Smith Earwood, 92, of Asheville passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at CarePartners Solace Center.
A native of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late William Russell and Lillie Stephenson Hill. She attended the Church of God in West Asheville.
She is survived by five daughters; Janice LaMore (William), of Asheville, Shirley Greene (Ronnie), of Granite Falls, Darlene Parrott (Vernon), of Asheville, Nena Wall, of Asheville, and Kimberly McGraw (Trent), of Candler; two sons, Arnold Smith, of Asheville, and Patrick Smith (Angie), of Candler; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her two husbands, James Eugene Smith and Emory Earwood; and two sons, Eugene Cecil Smith and Steve Earwood.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, in the chapel of Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Rd. with the Rev. William LaMore officiating. Burial will follow at Gashes Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers serving are Chris Green, Kevin Smith, Russell McGraw, Darin, Gene and Chase Wall, Tyler Gossett and Austin Edwards.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the WNC Bridge Foundation (formerly CarePartners) P.O. Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Rd. is assisting with arrangements. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 30, 2019