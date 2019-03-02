|
Frances Mary Colvard
Asheville - Frances Mary Colvard, 67, of Asheville, passed away at her residence on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
A native of Cleveland, OH, she was a daughter of the late Francis Salvatore and Ramah Green Furcello.
Frances was a devoted Christian and faithful member of Grace Community Church in Mills River. She enjoyed art and poetry as well as volunteering at local schools and in Hospice Care. Above all, she enjoyed caring for and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Joseph B. Colvard, III; their four children, Michael David Colvard (Lindsay), Catherine Colvard Grable (Scott), Douglas Bower Colvard (Lauren) and Jennifer Colvard Jackson (Kevin); eight grandchildren, David, Joshua, Reese, Timothy, Benny, Reagan, Quinn and James; two sisters, Linda Furcello and Janet Furcello, as well as many extended family members and friends.
A Celebration Of Life Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 3 at Grace Community Church, 495 Cardinal Road, Mills River, NC 28759. Her family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Four Seasons Compassion For Life Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the Colvard family and a guest register is available online by visiting her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 2, 2019