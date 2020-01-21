Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Frances McIntosh Haynes

Frances McIntosh Haynes Obituary
Frances McIntosh Haynes

Barnardsville - Frances McIntosh Haynes, age 101, of Barnardsville, died Monday, January 20, 2020.

Mrs. Haynes was born June 20, 1918 in Buncombe County to the late Barnette and Jennie Williams McIntosh. She was a babysitter many years for families throughout the Barnardsville area. Frances was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayland Christopher Haynes who died in 1981; granddaughters, Dena Haynes Rice, and Lindsay Haynes; and a great grandson, Jared Haynes.

Surviving are her daughters, Shelby Cole, Patsy Dillingham, and Marilyn Clouse and husband Terry; sons, Jerry Haynes, and Bruce Haynes and wife Karen; sister, Coleen Edwards and husband Chuck; brothers, Claude McIntosh, and Dewey McIntosh and wife Jean; six grandchildren, James Cole, Donald Cole, Chris Haynes, Lisa Carswell, Eric Haynes and Zac Clouse; ten great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Lighthouse Baptist Church, Barnardsville. Reverends Zac Szabo, Nelson Ponder and Roy Shepherd will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Barnardsville.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville where the body will remain until one hour prior to the services.

At other times, the family will be at her residence: 100 Martins Creek Road, Barnardsville, NC.

Flowers are welcome. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Lighthouse Baptist Church "Bible Camp Fund", 96 Martins Creek Road, Barnardsville, NC 28709.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Haynes' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
