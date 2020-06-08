Frances McKinney Mann
Frances McKinney Mann

Swannanoa - Having celebrated her 100th birthday in February, Frances McKinney Mann, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend died peacefully on June 5, 2020, at Fleshers Nursing Home, Fairview, NC, where she had resided for the past three years.

Originally from Rutherford County, Frances was born on February 10th, 1920, to parents Arthur Marion and Blanche Crain Tomblin. She graduated from Asheville Normal School for Teachers in 1941. In 1943 she married Hal Ellis McKinney, accompanying him on military assignments in New York, Boston, and Norfolk, before they settled in Swannanoa following World War II. Her twenty-year teaching career was spent mainly at Swannanoa Elementary School.

Frances was also an active member of the First in Baptist Church of Swannanoa teaching adult Sunday School, participating in the Women's Missionary Union, and regularly assisting in a local women's prison ministry. She played bridge on a regular basis, was an avid reader and loved to travel with her friends. Frances was deeply spiritual; she lived her life as the Bible taught. She was a woman of infinite patience, a ready smile and an understated wit. She truly loved her family and her friends who are too numerous to count. She was an inspiration to those who knew and loved her.

Frances was predeceased by husbands, Hal E. McKinney and Verie G. Mann. Left to cherish her memory are sisters, Mildred Morrow (Tommy) and Naomi McCraw; daughters, Caroll Raedels (Fred) and Anita Price (Terry); son, Robert "Bob" McKinney (Lori); 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service for Frances will be at Mountain View Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the First Baptist Church in Swannanoa or worthy cause of your choosing.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
