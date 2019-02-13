|
Frances Rebecca "Becke" Huffman
Houston, TX - Frances Rebecca "Becke" Huffman, 78, of Houston, TX unexpectedly joined her heavenly family on February 4, 2019.
She was born to the late Orvin and Donelda Huffman, January 29, 1941 in Asheville, NC.
Frances is survived by her children Merle Quave, Ron Quave, Susan Quave (Melissa), Cheryl Toner (James), and Laura Quave (Carl Kivela). She is also survived by her grandchildren Bianca Quave (Henry Arturo), Andrew Long, Michael Lo Sauro, Christopher Quave, Francesco Lo Sauro, Carley Quave, Knox Parr, Chandler Quave, Alexandra Toner, Meghan Toner, Aili Kivela, great-granddaughter Presley Long, her loving partner in life William (Bill) Nelson, Jr., sister Gloria Huffman, and brothers Byron and Phillip Huffman. She was preceded in death by her sister Victoria Huffman, and daughter-in-law, Yvette Quave.
Memorial services will be held at a later time at Unity of Houston, 2929 Unity Dr, Houston TX 77057, (713) 782-4050. The family requests donations in her memory be made at www.unityhouston.org in lieu of flowers. Use this link https://give.givingkiosk.com/g3/h/ and select "To: Memorials".
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 13, 2019