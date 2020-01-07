Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Weaverville - Frances Young Silvers, 82, of Weaverville, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lee Silvers and two brothers, Dan Young and Lloyd Young, Jr.

Mrs. Silvers is survived by her daughters, Violet Silvers and Linda Silvers Buckner (Jeff); sons, Floyd Young (Dinah), Jerry Silvers (Sharon), and Mark Silvers (Nancy); brothers, Richard and Lawrence Young; grandchildren, Christy Anderson, Becky Massey, Timothy Young, Amanda, Kimberly and Jacob Buckner, Bryon and Travis Silvers; and five great grandchildren.

A private graveside will be held at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
