|
|
Frances Spivey Gentry
Swannanoa - Frances Spivey Gentry, 87, of Swannanoa, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Mrs. Gentry was born August 28, 1932 in Buncombe County to the late Adger and Laura Mae Biggs Spivey. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, McQuide Gentry; and brothers, Ralph Dean, Harold and Terry Spivey.
Frances is survived by her sisters, Phyllis Hawkins (Ansel), Carolyn McWhirter (Carl) and Norma Page (Gene); and several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and one great-great niece.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals. A celebration of life service will immediately follow.
A graveside service will follow at 2:30pm at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Marshall.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019