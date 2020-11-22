1/1
Frances Thrasher
{ "" }
Frances Thrasher

Asheville - Mary Frances Mayo Thrasher, 100, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was a native of Goldsboro, NC and a daughter of the late Cordelia and Fletcher Mayo. She was a former resident of the East End Community and member of Nazareth First Missionary Baptist Church and served on several church auxiliaries. Frances retired from the Charles George Veterans Administration Medical Center as a Health Technician after 30 years of service. Frances is survived by her son, Michael Thrasher (Gwendolyn); three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 AM Tuesday, November 24, 2020, chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. All attendees must wear a face covering, sanitize hands and adhere to social distancing as COVID-19 protocols. Acknowledgements may be received at rayfuneralcremation.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
