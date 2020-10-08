1/1
Francis M. "Dutch" Hallingse
Francis M. "Dutch" Hallingse

Asheville - Francis Matthews "Dutch" Hallingse, 95, of Asheville, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Born in New Orleans on August 2, 1925, he was the son of the late Matheus and Mattie Cron Hallingse. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae Hallingse, and his son, Bob Hallingse.

Dutch worked as a printing press operator for the National Climatic Data Center in Asheville and he was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. He formerly was an avid bowler and was a cardiac rehab (Heart Path) participant for 20 years.

He is survived by his daughters, Shirley Hallingse, Francie Hallingse and Nancy LaPoint (Bob); son, Donald Hallingse (Diane); grandchildren Josh Hallingse (Christina), Kendall Pauling (Adam), Matt Smith and Sam Smith (Caroline); four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Merry Schneider.

A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday October 24, 2020 at the Serenity Garden of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with the Rev. Fr. Dean Cesa officiating. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
