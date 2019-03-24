Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
785 Paragon Pkwy
Clyde, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Costa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank And Victoria "Tory" Costa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank And Victoria "Tory" Costa Obituary
Frank and Victoria "Tory" Costa

Lake Junaluska - A Memorial Service to celebrate the lives of Frank and Victoria "Tory" Costa of Lake Junaluska, NC, will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 785 Paragon Pkwy, Clyde, NC 28721. Victoria passed away on April 18, 2018, followed by Frank on November 23, 2018.The Costa's were married for 69 years.

Survivors include sons, Frank L. Costa (Michele) of Asheville and Tommy Costa (Laura) of Raleigh; daughters, Sara Costa Smith (Kevin) of Wilhoit, AZ, and Christina Costa Newsome (Homer) of Milledgeville, GA; grandchildren, Jenna (Herman), Michael (Courtney), Anna and Rebecca; and great-granddaughter, Braylee.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now