Frank and Victoria "Tory" Costa
Lake Junaluska - A Memorial Service to celebrate the lives of Frank and Victoria "Tory" Costa of Lake Junaluska, NC, will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 785 Paragon Pkwy, Clyde, NC 28721. Victoria passed away on April 18, 2018, followed by Frank on November 23, 2018.The Costa's were married for 69 years.
Survivors include sons, Frank L. Costa (Michele) of Asheville and Tommy Costa (Laura) of Raleigh; daughters, Sara Costa Smith (Kevin) of Wilhoit, AZ, and Christina Costa Newsome (Homer) of Milledgeville, GA; grandchildren, Jenna (Herman), Michael (Courtney), Anna and Rebecca; and great-granddaughter, Braylee.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 24, 2019