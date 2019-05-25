|
|
Frank Clinton Henry, Jr.
Mills River - Frank Clinton Henry, Jr. went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from his home in Mills River, NC. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank Clinton Henry, Sr. and Ida Holloman Henry.
Frank was Maintenance Supervisor at Ball Glass Co. in Skyland, NC for 30 years. He was a private pilot and active member of the Western North Carolina Pilots Association where he served as president, membership chairman and board member. He was highly experienced in the building and flying of miniature aircraft. He had a tremendous love for aviation - airplanes of all sizes.
A funeral service was held at 5:00 P.M. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with Rev. Rafe Allison.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests in Frank's memory be directed to the Western North Carolina Pilots Association Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 1165, Fletcher, NC 28732 or Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 25, 2019