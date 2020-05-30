Frank Foster Bagwell
1930 - 2020
Frank Foster Bagwell

Madison Heights, VA - Frank Foster Bagwell, 89, of Madison Heights, VA passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence. He was the loving husband of the late Shirley Bagwell.

Born on December 5, 1930 in Brevard, NC, he was the son of the late Frank Feaster Bagwell and the late Annie Clarke Bagwell. Frank served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He attended NC State and he retired from Dominion Virginia Power in 1994 after working in the engineering and construction field. He was also the former project superintendent for A. B. Burton Co.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his brother, Joe Bagwell and sisters, Vera Adell Ashwell and Elaine Pridemore.

Frank is survived by his children, Ann Childress, Frank Bagwell, Jr. and wife Celeste, and Steve Bagwell and partner Stephanie Robbins; seven grandchildren, Michael Childress, Linda Snider, Marie Bagwell, Donna Seymour, Jennifer Nicole "Nikki" Slusher, Amanda Bagwell and boyfriend Zach Fitzgerald, and Rebecca Bagwell; four great grandchildren, Seth Snider, Christopher and Cole Slusher, and Aven Wayne Fitzgerald; and numerous other family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Spring Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Peyton Fitzgerald officiating.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Bagwell family (www.whittenmonelison.com).




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Spring Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA 24572
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

