Frank Harold Buckner
Alexander - Frank Harold Buckner, age 98, of Alexander died Friday, May 8, 2020.
Mr. Buckner was born April 3, 1922 in Madison County to the late Elmore and Lola Carter Buckner; he had lived all of his life in Madison County. A veteran of the US Army he served during World War II where he received the following medals: Purple Heart, World War II Victory Medal, American Theater Service Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars and Good Conduct Medal. He was a life member of VFW Post 891, Leicester Highway, Asheville. Frank was also a member of Grandview Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie Buckner; sisters, Gladys Graham and Hazel Kent and brother, Elroy Buckner.
Surviving are his wife, Grace Fisher Buckner to whom he was married one month shy of 78 years; daughter-in-law, Irene Plemmons Buckner; grandson, Tim Buckner and girlfriend Melinda Proffitt; great granddaughter, Abby Proffitt; sisters-in-law, Effie Fisher, Helen Griffin and husband Claude; Ella Buckner and Pat Fisher. Also surviving are Jacob Jackson, who he loved like a grandson; and special caregivers, Larry Huffman, Jane Williams, Denise Griffin, Frances Triplett and Marla Reese.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home. Rev. Kenneth Huffman and Rev. Wesley Pike will officiate. Burial will follow in the Veteran's section of West Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Buckner's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 9 to May 11, 2020