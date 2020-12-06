1/1
Frank L. Reynolds Jr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank L. Reynolds, Jr.

Arden - Frank L. Reynolds, Jr., 90, of Arden, died unexpectedly Saturday, December 5, 2020 in his residence.

Born in Bridgeport, CT, he was the husband of the late Barbara Ann (Newcombe) Reynolds, who died in 2014. They had been married 61 years. He was the son of the late Frank L. and Dorothy (Chase) Reynolds. Frank was also preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Gordon.

Frank was an active member of New Hope Presbyterian Church.

A master craftsman, Frank, along with his wife, were involved in Habitat for Humanity, The Wortham Center for Performing Arts, where he served as an usher, and in their church.

He is survived by his children: Sally Reynolds of Cottonwood, AZ, Kevin Reynolds of Evans, GA, Christopher Reynolds of Branford, CT, and Todd Reynolds of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church, 3030 Sweeten Creek Rd. Asheville, 28803 or to Habitat for Humanity, 33 Meadow Rd, Asheville, 28803.

To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved