Frank L. Reynolds, Jr.
Arden - Frank L. Reynolds, Jr., 90, of Arden, died unexpectedly Saturday, December 5, 2020 in his residence.
Born in Bridgeport, CT, he was the husband of the late Barbara Ann (Newcombe) Reynolds, who died in 2014. They had been married 61 years. He was the son of the late Frank L. and Dorothy (Chase) Reynolds. Frank was also preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Gordon.
Frank was an active member of New Hope Presbyterian Church.
A master craftsman, Frank, along with his wife, were involved in Habitat for Humanity, The Wortham Center for Performing Arts, where he served as an usher, and in their church.
He is survived by his children: Sally Reynolds of Cottonwood, AZ, Kevin Reynolds of Evans, GA, Christopher Reynolds of Branford, CT, and Todd Reynolds of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church, 3030 Sweeten Creek Rd. Asheville, 28803 or to Habitat for Humanity, 33 Meadow Rd, Asheville, 28803.
.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.