Frank Parton
Bryson City - Frank Parton, 93, of Bryson City, NC went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 1, 2019 after a month-long battle with a life-threatening illness. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home. He was born June 11, 1926 in Bryson City, North Carolina, to Manuel and Sarah Parton. He was married to Irene Parton of Vancouver, Washington for more than sixty years and they resided in Swain County, North Carolina for the majority of their lives together.
Frank is survived by his daughter Karen Hasenauer and husband Mike of Sebastian, Florida; daughter Pat Taylor of Canton, North Carolina; daughter Shelia Little and husband Thomas of Murphy, North Carolina; grandchildren Nicki Vogel, Robin Pate, Sara Parton, Frank Parton, Kris Hasenauer, Mandy Delaney, David Hasenauer, Christy Rossie, and Tommy Little; and great grandchildren Faith and Levi Vogel, Sydney and Sophie Pate, Audrey and Clay Seagle, Kares, Kailaini and Callen Hasenauer, Maggie and Gus Delaney, Seriah and Ezra Hasenauer, and Leo Rossi; sister Buena Winchester.
Frank's wife, Irene Parton, and son, Robb Parton of Bryson City, preceded him in death.
Frank began his inspiring and accomplished vocational life in large-scale construction, tunnel development, and business ownership immediately after graduating high school. His work acumen and reputation brought him and his family to multiple U.S. states, and also to various countries within South America. Wherever life took him, his heart remained in Bryson City, NC.
Frank's life was filled with discipline, a strong work-ethic, humor, wisdom, warm generosity, and remarkable stories. He deeply loved his family and was a blessing to several generations. Frank was a fine man, and could always, in his own words, "Cover the ground I stand on."
The visitation is from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 5th at Crisp Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow. Procession will conclude at Sawmill Hill Freewill Baptist Church cemetery. Refreshments will be served in Fellowship Hall after the burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's name to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at https://www.pancan.org thru the "Honor/Memorial" donation tab.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 3, 2019