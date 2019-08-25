|
Frank Redmon, Jr.
Candler - Franklin Edward Redmon, Jr., 45, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
Born in Buncombe County, he was a son of Franklin E. Redmon, Sr. and Sue Ingle Redmon. He worked as a mobile home mover and he formerly raced at Asheville Motor Speedway on Amboy Road.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Brittany Redmon; a son, Joshua Redmon; a grandson, Bentley Redmon; and a brother, Darrell Redmon.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Monday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with Pastors Ralph Reeves and Mark Penley officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his GoFundMe page to help with expenses.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 25, 2019