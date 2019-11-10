|
Frank S. Troidl
Asheville - Frank S. Troidl passed away at Deerfield Skilled Nursing on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Frank was born August 7, 1925 in New Brunswick, NJ, as the only child of the late Marie and Joseph Troidl. He grew up in New Brunswick and Bound Brook, NJ, graduating from Bound Brook High School in 1943.
After high school, he served 2 years in the US Army Air Corps during WWII as a Navigator in the B24 and B25 bombers.
After graduation from Harvard with a B.S. in Physics, he got his Juris Doctor in law at Northwestern Law School and spent a year working as a Patent Examiner in the US Patent Office in Washington, DC. He spent many years working for Humble Oil and Refining Company, a subsidiary of Exxon, as a Patent Lawyer. Following his time at Exxon, Frank was responsible for patent law worldwide for Ingersoll-Rand Company.
He joined the Masons in Hendersonville in their Masonic Lodge. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite in Asheville and the Hendersonville Shrine Club.
He is survived by his wife, Betty J. Troidl, who resides at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community, Asheville; his daughter, Lisa Iriarte and her husband Joe; and 2 grandchildren, Ana and Megan Iriarte, all of Celebration, FL.
Services with military honors will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at WNC State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019