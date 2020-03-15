|
Frank "Bud" Sams
Leicester - Frank Riley "Bud" Sams, 97, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Frank Lee and Daisy Sams. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Ernest, Bill, and Jim; and sister, Margaret Smith.
Bud was an Army Air Force Veteran having served in Okinawa during WWII. He retired from American Enka and Erwin Hills Hardware.
Bud was an avid bowler for 71 years of his life and a member of the North Carolina Bowling Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed having a big garden every year. He loved his family and dearly loved children and they loved him back.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Juanita of Leicester; son, Dennis Sams (Karen) of Leicester; daughter, Karen Webb (Ray Dean) of Marshall; sisters: Hilda Brannon of Hickory, and Norma Jones of Florida; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and a future great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Wyllene Skipper officiating. Burial will follow at Western Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 till 8 PM at the Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be: Todd Webb, Donald Webb, Forest Sams, Nathan Sams, Kevin Fetrow, and Josh Fillers.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the cemetery fund of Western Chapel United Methodist Church, PO Box 1657 Leicester, NC 28748, or to Teague's Chapel Methodist Church, PO Box 43, Leicester, NC 28748.
To sign Mr. Sams' guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020