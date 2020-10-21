Frank Turner

Frank TurnerAnderson, SC - Franklin Harvey Turner, Jr., passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Frank was born on August 19, 1939, in Columbia, S.C., the oldest son of Franklin Harvey Turner, Sr. a Columbia pharmacist and Grace Parnell Turner of Mayesville, S.C.Frank graduated from Dreher High School in 1957 where he was a member of student council and the starting offensive tackle for the 1956 state champion football team.He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1959 and continued his service in the 6th Marine Corps Reserve, 89th Rifle Company. Mr. Turner attended Clemson University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering in 1962. While at Clemson he was editor of TAPS, a member of the Numeral Society, Arnold Air Society and Tiger Brotherhood.Upon graduation, Frank married Helen Brown King of Anderson, S.C., July 2, 1964, in Waco, Texas while in Officer Training School in the USAF. He earned his Navigator wings and served as an Electronic Warfare Officer instructor at Mather Air Force Base, Rancho Cordova, Calif., until separating from the service with the rank of Captain in 1969.Following his service in the Air Force, Frank spent a few years with IBM before joining Dr. T.C. Smith Company in Asheville, N.C. retiring as an executive in 1992. He was a member of the Rhododendron Royal Brigade of Guards, president of the Aston Park Health Care Center board and an active member of the Zeb Vance Debating Society.Following retirement, he moved to Anderson, S.C. and started Turner Construction Company and KT Development Corporation. While in Anderson, he served as president of the Hammond Water District board and Anderson Regional Joint Water System. He was an avid sportsman who instilled his love of the outdoors in his children and grandchildren. A lifelong Clemson Tiger fan and supporter, he was also an active member of First Presbyterian Church.He is survived by his wife, Helen King Turner of Anderson; sons Franklin Harvey "Trey" Turner III (Cara Delpino) of Columbia; Christopher Sean Turner (Leigh Cassels) of Greenville and Brett Allen Turner (Suzanne Spaulding) of Greenville; grandchildren Jackson, Cort and Francesca Turner; Anna Hamer, Michael and Thomas Turner; William and Wyatt Turner; brothers William Henry "Bill" Turner (Barbara Ferguson) of Greenville; and John Parnell Turner (Nancy Prosser) of Lexington, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.His funeral service, with military honors, will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Dr. Dennis Tedder officiating. Social distancing rules will be in place. Masks are required. The family will greet funeral attendees on location following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 302 West Whitner St., Anderson, S.C., 29624 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, S.C., 29621.The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Clemson Downs and the Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, especially Ann Holbrook, Fredda McKnight and Carrie Thurston, and Jessica Still, Melissa Hearon and Susan Toye from Hospice of the Upstate.