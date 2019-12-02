|
Frank Wilford Morris, Jr.
Asheville - Frank Wilford Morris, Jr., 68, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 after a brief illness at Mission Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Asheville, located at 50 Courtland Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Arden, located at 3401 Sweeten Creek Road, Arden, North Carolina 28704. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler.
The care of Mr. Morris has been entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.forestlawnfuneral.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019