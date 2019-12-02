Services
Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn
1498 Sand Hill Rd
Candler, NC 28715
828-667-8717
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Wilford Morris Jr.


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Wilford Morris Jr. Obituary
Frank Wilford Morris, Jr.

Asheville - Frank Wilford Morris, Jr., 68, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 after a brief illness at Mission Hospital.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Asheville, located at 50 Courtland Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Arden, located at 3401 Sweeten Creek Road, Arden, North Carolina 28704. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler.

The care of Mr. Morris has been entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.forestlawnfuneral.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -