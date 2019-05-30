|
|
Frankie Best
Candler - Frankie Jo Young Best, age 92, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her sister's residence.
Born in Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Frank Dexter and Jincie Jo Cairnes Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Best and two sisters, Judy Hill, and Patsy Mann. Frankie retired from BASF Corporation with 45 years of service and was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church.
Frankie is survived by a son, Mike Best; a sister, Becky Warren and her husband, Dean; a brother, Troy Young and his wife, Carolyn; and Frankie's extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Ridgeway Baptist Church with the Reverend Jack W. Collins officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 am until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ridgeway Baptist Church, 525 Old 19\23 Highway, Candler, NC 28715.
The care of Mrs. Best has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 30, 2019