Frankie H. Messer
Alexander - Frankie Pauline Herron Messer, 83, of 83 Old Macedonia Road, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 6, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a member of Victory Baptist Church where she formerly served as Choir Director, as well as, at Newfound, Deaverview, Gashes Creek and Reed Memorial Baptist Churches over the years.
She was the daughter of the James Carl Herron and Mildred Cordelia Eller Herron and the wife of Wayne Martin Messer who died June 24, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Everette and Johnny Herron.
Surviving are her children, Brenda McClure Wood and husband, Steve of Inman, SC and Wayne Mark Messer of Alexander and finacee' Deneene Hervieux of Simpsonville, SC; grandchildren, Zackery Johnson and wife, Lynann, Dallas Messer and Bradie Messer; great grandchildren, Sean Johnson, Austin Johnson, Isaac Johnson and Camden Messer; brother, Carroll Herron and wife, Peggy of Leicester; sister-in-law, Melissa Herron of Leicester; aunt, June Parker of Weaverville; cousin, Harold Herron of Asheville and several nieces and nephews, including her special nephew, Dallas Wayne Thompson and wife, Brenda of Farmington.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church, with Rev. Mark Chase, Rev. Ricky Wolfe, Rev. Larry Sprinkle, Rev. Charles Phillips, Mr. Reid Maye and Mr. Reggie Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday at the Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020