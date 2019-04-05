Services
Frankie Marie Gamble Mackey Obituary
Frankie Marie Gamble Mackey

Asheville - On Saturday, March 30, 2019, Frankie Marie Gamble Mackey succumbed to a 16 year battle with Breast Cancer. Frankie will forever be remembered by her loving mother, Tinia Gamble and her precious children, Ronald Gamble, Ruby Mackey and John Mackey, Jr.

The Home Going Services for Frankie will be held 11 AM, Saturday, April 6, 2019, Hopkins Chapel AME Zion Church, 21 College Place, Asheville, NC with Elder Herbert Grant presiding. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Violet Hill Cemetery.

Memorial donations in memory of Frankie may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation by going to URL:

https://www.gofundme./ab45-in-loving-memory-of-frankie-marie-gamble-mackey

Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 5, 2019
