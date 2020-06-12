Frankie Smith Ingle
Leicester - Frankie Smith Ingle, 96, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Aston Park Health Care Center.
Frankie was born August 23, 1923, in Buncombe County to the late Fred S. and Gertrude Pounders Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Ingle (1974), siblings, Roy, Clinton, Riley, and Van Smith and Edith Miller and Ruthie Smith, a half brother Joe Smith and half sister. Bonnie Moser,
She lived her life for God, her family and her community. She demonstrated her love for others by sharing her delicious cakes.
She spent her career in banking with First Union Bank and she was a lifelong member, former choir member and Treasurer of Newfound Baptist Church.
She was the loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of her sons, Terry Ingle (Jacquline) and Michael Ingle (Lori); granddaughter Heather Ingle Reed (J.D.) and great-grandson Jayden Reed (Anna).
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Newfound Baptist Church with the Rev. Bradley Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Facial masks and social distancing are recommended.
Instead of a visitation, your thoughts and remembrances may be written on a card and placed in a basket that will be provided at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Newfound Baptist Church or to the Cemetery fund.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.