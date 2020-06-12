Frankie Smith Ingle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frankie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frankie Smith Ingle

Leicester - Frankie Smith Ingle, 96, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Aston Park Health Care Center.

Frankie was born August 23, 1923, in Buncombe County to the late Fred S. and Gertrude Pounders Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Ingle (1974), siblings, Roy, Clinton, Riley, and Van Smith and Edith Miller and Ruthie Smith, a half brother Joe Smith and half sister. Bonnie Moser,

She lived her life for God, her family and her community. She demonstrated her love for others by sharing her delicious cakes.

She spent her career in banking with First Union Bank and she was a lifelong member, former choir member and Treasurer of Newfound Baptist Church.

She was the loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of her sons, Terry Ingle (Jacquline) and Michael Ingle (Lori); granddaughter Heather Ingle Reed (J.D.) and great-grandson Jayden Reed (Anna).

Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Newfound Baptist Church with the Rev. Bradley Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Facial masks and social distancing are recommended.

Instead of a visitation, your thoughts and remembrances may be written on a card and placed in a basket that will be provided at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Newfound Baptist Church or to the Cemetery fund.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved