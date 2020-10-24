1/1
Franklin Delano Orr Sr.
Franklin Delano Orr Sr

Asheville - Franklin Delano Orr, Sr., 85, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday October 21st, 2020 in Winter Haven, FL. Frank was as native of Asheville, NC and one of eight children. He graduated from Lee H. Edwards High School and attended Blanton's Business College. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War and was a member of the VFW. He worked for Biltmore Dairy Farms for 35 years and continued on with PET Dairy until he retired. Frank was a beloved member of his community.

Frank was an avid golfer in the Sweetwater Golf and Tennis Community in Haines City, FL where he lived for 20 years during the winter months with his wife. Frank's heart had room for everyone and he was always helping someone in need. His contagious spirit of joy and laughter will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Frank was preceded in death by parents, Carl and Jessie Orr, his son, Franklin "Frankie" D. Orr Jr., and his siblings, George Thomas and J.C. Orr, Josephine "Jo" Warren, Lucille Chavis, and Zethia "Dee Dee" Engquist. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley M. Orr, daughter, Sharon Simpson (Tim), granddaughter, Miranda Shipman, siblings, Earl Orr and Clara Sorrells, and many dearly loved nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Kelvin Moseley. For those who cannot attend there will be a live stream of the service online. For information please see the Anders-Rice Funeral Home website. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his son, Frankie. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
