Franklin Edward Redmon, Sr.
Candler - Franklin Edward Redmon, Sr., 71, of Candler, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
A native of Buncombe Co., Mr. Redmon was a son of the late Lloyd Edward Redmon and Gladys Carland Redmond. He was also preceded in death by his son, Franklin Redmon, Jr., sister, Deborah Miller, and brother, Richard Redmon.
Surviving are his son, Darrell Redmon; former wife, Sue Redmon; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Barbara Redmon and Mary Wright.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12 in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, there may be no more than 50 people gathered for his service at the funeral home and no more than 50 people gathered for the graveside.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 9 to May 11, 2020