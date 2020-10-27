1/1
Franklin Moore
1952 - 2020
Franklin Moore

Fletcher - Franklin Moore, 68, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Moore was born February 29, 1952, to the late Billy and Lillian Ruth Spivey Moore. He was of the Baptist faith and was a former mason.

He is survived by his son, Franklin E. Moore (Tara); five grandchildren, one great-grandson; three sisters, Wanda Payne, Barbara Goodwin, and Rosemary Hollifield and three brothers, Sam, William and Alan Moore. He was predeceased by brothers Kelly and Marcus Moore.

Graveside services will be at 12:00 noon Friday at Gospel Tabernacle Church Cemetery on Brickyard Road.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Gospel Tabernacle Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
