Franklin Moore
Fletcher - Franklin Moore, 68, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Moore was born February 29, 1952, to the late Billy and Lillian Ruth Spivey Moore. He was of the Baptist faith and was a former mason.
He is survived by his son, Franklin E. Moore (Tara); five grandchildren, one great-grandson; three sisters, Wanda Payne, Barbara Goodwin, and Rosemary Hollifield and three brothers, Sam, William and Alan Moore. He was predeceased by brothers Kelly and Marcus Moore.
Graveside services will be at 12:00 noon Friday at Gospel Tabernacle Church Cemetery on Brickyard Road.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
