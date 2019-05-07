Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Pisgah View Memorial Park
Fred Andrew Southard, Jr.

Fairview - Fred Andrew Southard, Jr., 90, of Fairview, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at his home.

A native of Winston-Salem, NC, Fred was a son of the late Fred Southard, Sr., and Elsie Patrick Southard.

Mr. Southard was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force. He worked for RJR Filmco, in Ohio. Following retirement, he took classes at AB-Tech, and opened his own computer networking business. He loved dogs, especially Labradors.

Surviving are his wife, Geraldine "Geri" Gardner Southard; daughter, Toni Kaser (Steve); son, Michael Southard (Amy); grandchildren, Carrie Kaser Underwood, Brooke Kaser, Ashley Southard London (Mike), and Kasey Southard; great-grandchildren, Brendan and Zoey Underwood; sister, Carol Arocho; a number of nieces, nephews and other family members.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Pisgah View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, Mr. Southard's family asks that memorials be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 7, 2019
