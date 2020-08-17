Fred E. Taylor
Candler - Candler - Fred Ellis Taylor, 80, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at John F. Keever Solace Center.
Fred was a native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County and a son of the late Lane and Mattie Burr Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Grady and Gregory Taylor. Fred retired from Champion International with 28 years of service and was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church. He was an outdoorsman loving to fish and hunt.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Griffin Taylor; one son, Lucas Taylor of Candler; guardian, Tammy Barker of Candler; three grandchildren, Robin Clevinger, April and Kayla Taylor; and ten great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Jack W. Collins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery Maintenance Fund, 525 Old US 19/23 Hwy, Candler, NC 28715.
The care of Mr. Taylor has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com