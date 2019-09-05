|
|
Reverend Fred M. Wardrup
- - Reverend Fred M. Wardrup, born February 22, 1940, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
During his ministry he served churches in California, Alabama, and North Carolina. When he could no longer actively serve as pastor, he continued ministry through Facebook.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Manilla"Granny" Wardrup: one son, Robert Oneal Wardrup; five brothers; and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Aileen Owen Wardrup of the home; Robert's wife, "his daughter" Christy Pope Wardrup, Daughter Darlene Williams of Pensacola, Florida and her children Sabrina, Rick, Shon and JJ; his brother, Gene "brever" Wardrup of Swannanoa, NC, Ron Brooks of Hudson, NC and many nieces and nephews.
During the last 19 years, he has resided in the home of Robert and Christy Wardrup, Hillsfarm Street, Lenoir, NC. He was instrumental in the
home schooling of his grandchildren, Tiffany Wardrup Coffey of Hudson and Robert "boo" Oneal Wardrup of the home, who lovingly referred to him as DA BUDDY. They were steadfast in maintaining his happiness during his lifetime. He is also survived by his great-grandson, Colton Liam Coffey, son of William and Tiffany Coffey, who gave him great joy during his recent illness.
Many thanks to the staff of Caldwell Memorial Hospital who named him "The Miracle Man", to the staff and patients of Fresenius Dialysis Center, who cared for him very much, and to the staff of Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care.
No services are planned as he wished to be remembered as he lived.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 5, 2019