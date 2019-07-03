Services
Beverly Hills Baptist Church
777 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Beverly Hills Baptist Church
777 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Beverly Hills Baptist Church,
777 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC
View Map
Fred Newman Obituary
Fred Newman

Asheville - Fred Newman, 82, of Asheville, died on July 2, 2019 after a period of declining health. A Henderson County native, Mr. Newman was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a graduate of Flat Rock High School and Western Carolina University.

Mr. Newman is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Moore Newman, two sons, Greg Newman and his wife Kim of Hendersonville, Grant Newman and his wife Melissa of Duluth, Georgia and six grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2pm at the Beverly Hills Baptist Church, 777 Tunnel Road in Asheville. The family will receive visitors at 1.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 3, 2019
