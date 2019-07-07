|
Freda Ford Morrison Haze
Asheville - Freda Ford Morrison Haze, 80, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Flesher's Fairview Health Care.
Freda was the daughter of the late George Lindsey and Jewel Chandler Ford. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Haze, who died in April; brothers, Al and David Ford and grandson Scott Alan Morrison.
Freda was born in Muscadine, AL, in 1939 and moved with her family to Kannapolis in 1941. She graduated from Brown High School and moved to Buncombe Co. in 1961. She began her career at First Union Bank in Brevard in 1965. She retired from the bank following 34 years of service, during which time she earned the positions of Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager.
Mrs. Haze served as past President of the Brevard Jaycettes and was a former member of the Asheville Jaycettes. She was a board member of the West Asheville Business Association and a former Vice President of the Asheville Business Women's Association. She was also active with United Way of Asheville, the Asheville Chamber of Commerce and the March of Dimes.
Mrs. Haze had been a member of East Asheville United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and served as co-director of the youth group. Additionally, Freda sang with the "Masters Children Trio."
She is survived by her daughter, Tamra Morrison Burroughs (Tony); sons, Trent Morrison (Becky) and Timothy Morrison (Carolina); brothers, Bill Ford and M.D. Ford; grandchildren, Lacey Morrison Holcomb (Joshua), Zachary Morrison; and great-grandsons, Michael Morrison, Trent Morrison, Mott Holcomb and step great granddaughters, Lana and Kenzie Holcomb.
Step daughters, Sharon Norton (Ralf) and Kimberly Harvey (Dave)
And also her loving nephews and neices.
The memorial service for Mrs. Haze will be held Saturday, July 13th at 4pm in the Patton Avenue Chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Pastor, Phillip Hurst, from East Asheville United Methodist Church will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The March Of Dimes. This was a special charity to our mother for years. Then, when her grandson Zachary was born premature; the March of Dimes was there for us.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 7, 2019