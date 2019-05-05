Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Mars Hill - Freddy Crain, 77, of Mars Hill, passed away, Thursday, May 2, 2019. He is the son of the late Bascomb and Bertie Crain. He was a member of Paint Gap Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Evelyn, Alma and Mary; brothers, Jim, Clain, Bobby, John, and Leroy.

Freddy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lois Allen Crain; daughter, Judy Treadway; son, Don Crain (Debbie); brother, Buford Crain; grandchildren, Jason Treadway, Cole and Jesse Crain; great grandchildren, Braedon, Holdin and Hayes Crain; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Stanley Peek and Bryan Shetley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Crain-Allen Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12:30-2pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 5, 2019
