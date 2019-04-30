|
|
Frederick Alburn Cooper
Asheville - Frederick A. Cooper, 88, of Asheville, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Manor House in Knoxville,Tennessee.
Born in Montgomery County, OH, to the late Norman and Roxie Cooper, he retired from Southern Bell after thirty seven years, was a veteran of the US Army and served in the Korean War. He was the oldest member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Fairview.
He is preceded in death by siblings, Don and Norma.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-five years, Opal Riddle Cooper; son Frederick A. Cooper, Jr. of Hamptonville, NC; daughters, Caroline Cooper of Lexington, NC, and Sharon Johnson of Knoxville, TN; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A private service will be held at the WNC State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain with Aaron LaFalce officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 455 Hollywood Rd., Fairview, NC, 28730.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 30, 2019