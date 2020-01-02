Services
Ray & Allen Funeral Service - Asheville
1373 Sweeten Creek Rd.
Asheville, NC 28803
(828) 252-5521
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Horne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Douglas Fitzgerald Horne Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Douglas Fitzgerald Horne Jr. Obituary
Frederick Douglas Fitzgerald Horne, Jr.

Frederick Douglas Fitzgerald Horne, Jr. passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, January 4, 2019 at the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Fawndale Lodge #363, % Bro. James Duncan, 6 Dalton St. Asheville, NC 28803. Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -