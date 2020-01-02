|
|
Frederick Douglas Fitzgerald Horne, Jr.
Frederick Douglas Fitzgerald Horne, Jr. passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, January 4, 2019 at the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Fawndale Lodge #363, % Bro. James Duncan, 6 Dalton St. Asheville, NC 28803. Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020