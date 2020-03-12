Services
Frederick Robert "Fred" Clark


1964 - 2020
Emma - Frederick "Fred" Robert Clark of Emma, NC, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Fred was born in Buncombe Co., on July 16, 1964 to George "G.H" Clark and Rose Lange Clark. He grew up in the Sandy Mush Community of Leicester, and moved to Candler in 1974. For the past 20 years, he made his home in Emma.

In addition to his parents, Fred is survived by his fiancée, Wendy Passmore; and his special buddies Desy, Keely, and Zoe.

A Memorial Service for Fred will be announced at a later date.

Asheville Mortuary Services is honored to be caring for the Clark family with arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
