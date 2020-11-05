1/1
Fredia Ball Harwood
1941 - 2020
Fredia Ball Harwood

Weaverville - Fredia Ball Harwood, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Fredia was born March 18, 1941 in Buncombe County to the late Wade and Jamie Ball; she was a resident of Buncombe County all of her life. She was a faithful member of Pine Burr Park Baptist Church and was involved with her church family. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing, and decorating her house, especially at Christmas, until Alzheimer's took its toll on her memory.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Harwood; daughters, Shelia Fox and Sharon Harwood; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Ponder.

Surviving are her sister, Glenda Shook and husband Billy; special niece, Pam Stewart; brother, Hoyt Ball and wife Myra; grandchildren, Tonya Ponder, Jill Fox, and David Fox; great grandchildren, Kevin, Madason, Lily, and Oliver; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, with Rev. Allen Roberts officiating.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Harwood's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
