Fredreen Marie Bernatovicz



Asheville - On March 1st, 2019, Fredreen Bernatovicz (79) went to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her loving family. She had been dealing spiritually with breast cancer for 11 years.



Fredreen was born on December 21, 1939. She had an Associate Degree in Art from The University of Akron and became an accomplished artist. From the time she took her first outdoor painting class she was perfecting her plein air painting style. After dabbling in many mediums, she chose watercolors for the soft, fresh, fluid effect that became her signature. When she was in nature and lead to a scene her watercolor meditation occurred. While executing her painting, she was in her heart not her head, Fredreen painted with love and abandonment. Her purpose was to awaken people's senses and appreciation of God's love for us by His gracious gift of nature. She was filled with deep gratitude that her paintings can bring the spirit of nature into someone's home. Fredreen was awarded signature membership in the Watercolor Society of North Carolina in 2008 after acceptance in three consecutive exhibitions.



She was a devoted writer to her daily journal for 25 years and a wonderful cook, following the macrobiotic and vegan way of life for 35 years, and sharing it with her family and friends.



Fredreen is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Michael; four loving children, Tony (Elizabeth Parker) Bernatovicz, Terese (Jason) Gavin, Andy (Bethany) Bernatovicz, and John (Emily) Bernatovicz; and her 10 wonderful grandchildren, Mike, Millie, Jack, Julia, Lizzy, Lydia, Carly, Tyler, Will and Mallory. She is the daughter of Fred and Marie Schneider (deceased) and is survived by her two sisters, Connie and Joanne (Jim) Carter.



A celebration of her life will be held at Saint Eugene Catholic Church, 72 Culvern Street, Asheville, NC, on Friday, March 15, 2019. Mass at 11 am, followed by a luncheon reception. To honor her Ohio roots, a memorial exhibit of her art will be on display at the Cleveland Museum of Art, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11 am to 3 pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to The Asheville Art Museum, 2 South Pack Square, Asheville, NC 28801 or Care Partners Foundation, 20 Rotary Drive, Asheville, NC 28803 is suggested. Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary