Freida Jean Buckner
Huntersville - Freida Jean Buckner, 70, of Huntersville, formerly of Asheville died September 24, 2019 at her home. She was born in Erwin, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents Perry and Georgia Bryant.
Survivors include her husband Curtis G. Buckner; son, Clifton Crawford and wife Sunni of Huntersville; daughters, Michelle Smith and husband Jeff of Kannapolis and Elizabeth Buckner of Asheville; grandchildren, Laura, Olivia, Ryan, Joshua, Dylan, Peyton, Kyle, Savannah, Chase and Colbie and 2 great-grandchildren, Scout and Rayna; and brothers, Douglas Elliott McCurry and Allen Harris.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lake Norman, 705 Griffith St. Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036.
A funeral service will be held at Monday, September 30 at 2PM in the chapel of James Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury at 9 AM Tuesday, October 1.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 26, 2019