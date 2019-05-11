Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Frieda Ann Roland Carter Parks Obituary
Frieda Ann Roland Carter Parks

Asheville - Frieda Ann Roland Carter Parks, 97, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Aston Park Health Care Center.

A native of Buncombe Co., Frieda was a daughter of the late Clifford and Alma Ray Roland. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, John William Carter, Sr., and second husband, George Bradley Parks.

Ms. Parks is survived by her children, Barbara Rice (Randy), Juanita McHone (C.F.), Mary Parton (Jim), John Carter (Peggy), Bobby Carter (Debbie), and Dwight Carter (Vickie); 16 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. Assistant Pastor Duane Boyer, Temple Baptist Church, will officiate. Entombment will follow at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Her family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 11, 2019
