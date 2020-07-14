1/1
Frieda Lytle
Frieda Lytle

Fairview - Frieda Merrell Lytle, 79, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock.

Mrs. Lytle was born in Henderson County to the late Henry and Estelle Searcy Merrell. She was also preceded in death by six brothers, seven sisters and a granddaughter, Krista Nicole Tandy.

Frieda graduated from A.C. Reynolds High School class of 1959. She worked at CP Clare, CII, and Pace Analytical in accounting and payroll. Frieda loved cooking, baking, sewing and enjoyed making Sunday dinners while spending time with her family. She was a member of Nesbitt's Chapel United Methodist Church in Fairview.

She is survived by her husband, Martin Lytle; two children, Lisa Tandy and Brian Lytle (Monica); a sister, Patricia Stoll and two grandchildren, Brett Lytle and Corey Lytle (Brooke).

The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Nesbitt's Chapel United Methodist Church, 12 Nesbitt's Chapel Road, Fairview, NC 28730. Interment will follow in the Church cemetery.

An online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
