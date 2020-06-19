Gaetana Friedman
Asheville - Gaetana Theresa Friedman passed away at age 86 on June 16th. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 6, 1933 to the late Nicholas and Elizabeth Seguino.
She was a very creative and warm-hearted woman with an extraordinary mind. She earned a Ph.D. in Organizational Behavior from Case Western Reserve University. She loved music. In addition to singing she played guitar, piano, banjo, fiddle, hand bells, and recorder. She took up painting later in life and displayed her work in various shows and galleries in Asheville, North Carolina. Among her other accomplishments she created many beautiful artist books.
She lived abroad several times, first living two and a half years near Oslo, Norway, with her husband, Jerry and three daughters. Much later in life, she lived in Tokyo, Japan with her husband Jerry for two years where she taught English to business people.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jerry Friedman, and daughters Nancy Perin (Charlie), Alison Friedman (Philippe), and Kari Collier (Howard), and by her two brothers, Nicholas Seguino, Jr. (of North Wales, PA), and Joseph Seguino (of Naperville, IL).
There is no date set at this time for her memorial service, however, there will be information in these pages when it is feasible to set a date for one.
She will be sorely missed.
An online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.