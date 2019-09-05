|
Gail Aucremanne
Asheville - Sylvia Gail Breeden Aucremanne, 69, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Care Partners Hospice Solace Center after a seven-year battle with early onset of Alzheimer's Disease.
She was a daughter of the late Frank Edwin and Gussie Lillian Wilson Breeden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Jewel Williams and Kathy Brannon. Sylvia was a member of St. Lawrence Basilica Church.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Robert Fernand Aucremanne; one daughter, Beth Redden (Josh) of Enka; one son, Nathan Aucremanne of Asheville; three sisters, Frankye Boone of Maryville, Tennessee, Vicky Tallent (Clifford) and Rita Bandy, all of Loudon, Tennessee; two brothers, Kenneth Breeden (Pam) of Sweetwater, Tennessee and Keith Breeden of Lenoir City, Tennessee; and four grandchildren, Brandon and Lily Redden and Jordan and McKenzie Aucremanne.
A funeral mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Lawrence Basilica Church with Father David McCanless officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at The Chapel of Faith at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler.
Memorials may be made to Mountain Care Adult Day Service, 68 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803.
The care of Mrs. Aucremanne has been entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Home and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.moorefh.net.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 5, 2019